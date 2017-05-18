Watch Video Of Ex-Big Brother Africa Star, Beverly Osu Twerking Vigorously On The Beach

Below is video of former Big Brother Africa reality TV show contestant, Beverly Osu showing her twerking skills. She captioned the video: “Doing what you like is freedom, liking what you do is happiness. No Worries, No Drama, No Deadlines on the beach. On The set of #blackmenrock” Watch video below:

The post Watch Video Of Ex-Big Brother Africa Star, Beverly Osu Twerking Vigorously On The Beach appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

