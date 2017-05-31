Watch Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Interview With BBC
Watch the short Interview the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu granted to the BBC after yesterday’s successful Sit-at-Home protest
The post Watch Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Interview With BBC appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!