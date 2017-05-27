Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Weddy’s mashup of Wizkid & Sia on A3 Sessions | BN TV

Enjoy Weddy‘s upbeat and interesting performance on today’s episode of A3 Sessions on Freeme TV. This vocal power-house launches off with the girl-power version of Wizkid‘s ‘Joy‘, gives a quick tease of her own song ‘Only Me‘ and then, in a surprising twist, rounds off with Sia‘s ‘Cheap Thrills‘. Watch the video below:

