WATCH: ‘Where is Malema?’ – Woman confronts EFF supporters in Coligny – Times LIVE

WATCH: 'Where is Malema?' – Woman confronts EFF supporters in Coligny
The Economic Freedom Fighters marched to the Coligny police station on Friday to protest against a court decision to grant bail to two men accused of murdering a teenager. The death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu was followed by violent protests and …
WATCH: White woman stopped from addressing EFF's Coligny protesters
EFF members march to Coligny Police Station
