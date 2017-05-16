Watch Yray’s Makeup Transformation Video on BN Beauty

In her new video, beauty vlogger and professional makeup artist Yray Ideh shows us how to achieve this sultry, smokey eye look, with a lovely blue-green iridescent eyeshadow. She completed the look with nude lips, keeping all the drama on the eye only. Watch For other BN Beauty posts, click here.

The post Watch Yray’s Makeup Transformation Video on BN Beauty appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

