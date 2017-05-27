Watford appoint Silva as head coach
Watford have named former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday. The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
