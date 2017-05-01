Wavinya crushes Kiala with 299312 votes for Machakos governor ticket

The Star, Kenya

Wiper Machakos governor nominee Wavinya Ndeti shakes hands with her running mate Peter Mathuki after they won the primaries with more than 200,000 votes, May 1, 2017. /ANDREW MBUVA.



