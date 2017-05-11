Wayne Rooney Wants To Remain A Manchester United Player – But He’s Eager To Play More Regularly

Wayne Rooney says he wants to extend his 13-year Manchester United career beyond this summer but admits he is keen to play more regularly.

Rooney has started just 22 games in all competitions for United this season, and his agent flew to China earlier this year to hold talks with interested Super League clubs.

Speaking at the press conference before Thursday’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo Rooney admitted his frustration at not starting more under Jose Mourinho.

But asked about his United future he said: “I’ve been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football.”

And when asked ‘here?’ he replied: “Of course.”

“Of course you want to play. You want to play every game. I think football changes. You have different challenges in your career.

“This season I haven’t played as much as I would have liked to. I’ve tried to help the team on and off the pitch. I haven’t thrown my toys out of the pram but I’m a football player and I want to play football. The more I play, the better I feel I can help the team

“Sometimes that’s football. I’ve had to keep working and try to take my chance. That’s what I’ve done. When called upon I’ll try my best to help the team.”

