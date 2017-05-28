WBA Champ ‘Floyd Mayweather’ to visit Nigeria, Ghana

The famous world boxing champion and boss of The Money Team (TMT), Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. has concluded arrangements for his hospitality tour of two West African countries, Nigeria and Ghana next month, June 2017.

The undefeated champion in the welterweight category in a statement made available through the official marketing company handling the tour, Zzini Media said that the Africa tour which is stipulated to kick off from June 12 to 14 will include Lagos, Anambra State and Abuja after which the next port of call will be Accra, Ghana.

According to the Chairman Tettrazzini Group of Companies, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, said; “The hospital tour embarked by this celebrated undefeated world champion is part of his corporate social responsibility towards the people of African descent with a health initiative tagged: “Boxing meningitis away from Africa”.

Contrary to an earlier gist on some social media regarding the facilitators of his visit, Prince Okonkwo reiterated that Zzini Media is the sole brand handling his hospitality tour to Africa and posited that the success of Mayweather’s tour is Zzini Media’s top priority considering his wealth of popularity in the sports circle. He disclosed that Nigerians, especially boxing enthusiasts will have an impressive moment with this wonder boxer who defeated Manny Pacquiao and Andre Berto to retain the welterweight titles.

The post WBA Champ ‘Floyd Mayweather’ to visit Nigeria, Ghana appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

