W/Bank to spend $200m on new project in nine states – The Nation Newspaper

May 10, 2017


W/Bank to spend $200m on new project in nine states
Nine states in the country would participate in a new World Bank supported $200 million agricultural programme, an official said in Kaduna on Wednesday. The programme, tagged Agriculture Productivity Processing Enhancement and Livelihood Scheme …

