Zille’s office rejects reports of wasteful spending on Asian trip – Times LIVE

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zille's office rejects reports of wasteful spending on Asian trip
The office of the Western Cape Premier‚ which came under fire for her recent trip to Asia‚ has brushed off criticism that the costs were excessive. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. On Monday Helen Zille's office issued a statement rejecting
The Zille column Maimane didn't approve, and their deteriorating relationshipMail & Guardian
WCape disputes allegations over Zille's R1.1m Singapore tripNews24

