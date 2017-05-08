Zille’s office rejects reports of wasteful spending on Asian trip – Times LIVE
Zille's office rejects reports of wasteful spending on Asian trip
The office of the Western Cape Premier‚ which came under fire for her recent trip to Asia‚ has brushed off criticism that the costs were excessive. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. On Monday Helen Zille's office issued a statement rejecting …
