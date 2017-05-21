Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WCC declares day of prayer for peace in Middle East

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Sam Eyoboka  with  agency reports

AHEAD of the  May 22  US President’s visit to the Israel, the World Council of Churches (WCC), yesterday, called on Christians worldwide to join in prayer for  peace in the holy land by taking part in a Pentecost prayer service.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

US President Donald Trump’s proposed visit to  the holy land  on Monday  has generated mixed reactions with many people wondering what the visitor will bring to the table on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Tied directly to the churches’ celebrations of Pentecost, the service, entitled “Come, Spirit of Peace: A Global Day of Prayer for Just Peace in the Holy Land,” is meant to invoke the Holy Spirit to inspire further engagement by Christians everywhere in the quest for peace and justice in the conflictive arena of Israel and Palestine.

Arranged at the invitation of heads of churches in the Jerusalem area, the service will take place the day after Pentecost (Monday, June 5, 2017) at  11:00 a.m., Jerusalem time, in Jerusalem’s Upper Room (Cenacle) on Mount Zion. It will be followed by a session at the Dormition Abbey, where participants can share the various initiatives they are undertaking to build peace in the Holy Land.

The post WCC declares day of prayer for peace in Middle East appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.