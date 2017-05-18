WCC declares Sunday, Global Day of Prayer to End Famine

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS — THE World Council of Churches, WCC, has declared Sunday, a global day of prayer to end famine and save over billion people in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and Yemen, who are on the brink of famine.

According to a recent United Nations’ finding, the worst famine since World War II was in progress in Africa, noting that harvests have failed. Famine has been declared by the United Nations in South Sudan, while Somalia, Nigeria, and Yemen, which the world body noted were on the brink of famine.

The WCC is, therefore, calling on all its 348 member churches in collaboration with the All Africa Conference of Churches, AACC, and more than 100 faith-based organisations across the continent to join in the Global Day of Prayer to End Famine on Sunday.

A statement by Director of Communication, World Council of Churches, Marianne Ejdersten, said through the Global Day of Prayer, everyone “is invited to pray for food for all, put the spotlight on the famine that is going on among us and give a voice to those affected.

“The situation has been precipitated by a deadly combination of drought, conflicts, marginalization and weak governance. Across these regions, about 20 million people are experiencing alarming hunger and are at risk of starvation, while millions more suffer from drought and food shortages.”

“Malnutrition is having a disastrous impact and, as ever, children are among the worst affected, becoming increasingly vulnerable and affected negatively for life. In fact, 1.4 million children could die of starvation in the coming months.

“Additionally, 27 million people lack access to safe water, increasing the threat of cholera and spreading other water-borne diseases. But it’s unusually quiet in the media. Why? It’s our responsibility – yours and mine – to tell people about this acute crisis.”

