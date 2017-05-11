Pages Navigation Menu

We admitted 5,678 malnourished children in 2016 – Official

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

MRS JANE Gwani, Kaduna State Nutrition Officer, says no fewer than 5,678 severe acute malnourished children were admitted at the state Community Management of Acute Malnutrition Centre, CMAM, between March and December, last year. Gwani disclosed this at the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition, CS-SUNN, capacity building for the media on nutrition and health challenges […]

