We admitted 5,678 malnourished children in 2016 – Official

MRS JANE Gwani, Kaduna State Nutrition Officer, says no fewer than 5,678 severe acute malnourished children were admitted at the state Community Management of Acute Malnutrition Centre, CMAM, between March and December, last year. Gwani disclosed this at the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition, CS-SUNN, capacity building for the media on nutrition and health challenges […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

