We Are Entering The End Game In Nigeria, Much Will Happen In Next 3 Months – Fani Kayode
Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode has asked Nigerians to pray hard that much will happen in the next 3 months.
In His Words..
We are entering the end game in Nigeria. Everything is coming to a head.The next three months will be critical. Much will happen. Pray hard!
