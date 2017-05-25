Pages Navigation Menu

“We are greater together than apart” – Read Ag. President Osinbajo’s Speech at #Biafra50 Forum

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians not to focus exclusively on the narratives of division at the expense of uplifting and inspiring ones. Osinbajo made this known at the forum “Biafra: 50 Years After” which held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday. “We are greater together than apart,” the law professor […]

