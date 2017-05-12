We are not going back on Igbuya’s impeachment – Delta Assembly

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS mixed reactions continue to trail, Thursday impeachment of Chief Monday Igbuya as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, the lawmakers, yesterday said they were not going back on their decision.

Recall that Chief Monday Igbuya was Thursday, impeached with 26 out of the 29 members of the State House of Assembly signing his impeachment notice and Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, (Okpe Constituency) was immediately elected and sworn-in as the new Speaker.

One of the lawmakers told Vanguard that the embattled former Speaker, Chief Monday Igbuya has been lobbying political leaders including the State Governor , Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and former Governor James Ibori to prevail on them to reverse their decision.

The lawmakers who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa summoned them for a meeting at about 2 pm Thursday, adding that the meeting ended in deadlock.

He further disclosed that another meeting scheduled for 7pm same Thursday, also ended in fiasco, saying that “we just rose from another today (yesterday); we are not going back on our decision”.

Noting that Chief James Ibori and other political leaders in the state were also reaching out to them, he said “we cannot mortgage the integrity of the House for any reason. Deltans are watching, Nigerians are watching and in fact, the world is watching. There is no way we can bring Chief Monday Igbuya back as our Speaker; he is gone with the winds”.

Meanwhile, the new Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the House.

While expressing his resolve to work in harmony with his colleagues and the executive arm of government for speedy development of all parts of the state, Oborevwori said the House would continue to make good laws for the governance of the state.

