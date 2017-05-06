We are not recruiting now – NNPC warns members of public
The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the general public, to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to its interview. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement in Abuja yesterday. Ughamadu stated that this announcement was necessary, because of the recurrent fraudulent adverts on […]
