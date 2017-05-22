Pages Navigation Menu

We are ready for Brexit talks, says EU's chief negotiator – The Guardian

The Guardian

We are ready for Brexit talks, says EU's chief negotiator
The Guardian
The European Union has agreed its Brexit negotiating stance, clearing the way for talks to begin with the British government in mid-June. Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, said he hoped to begin the first round of talks in the week of 19 June
