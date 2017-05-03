Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are ready to invest in Nollywood—Okorocha – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

We are ready to invest in Nollywood—Okorocha
Vanguard
GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has charged youths of his state to take the advantage of the booming film industry in Nigeria and across Africa and make successful career out of it. Rochas Okorocha. The governor made the call last week in Owerri …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.