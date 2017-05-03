We are ready to invest in Nollywood—Okorocha

By Benjamin Njoku

GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has charged youths of his state to take the advantage of the booming film industry in Nigeria and across Africa and make successful career out of it.

The governor made the call last week in Owerri, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the opening session of a three-week intensive training for young people in the state for various career opportunities in the film industry organised by the Africa Film Academy.

He said, “The film industry has become the biggest cultural export out of Nigeria and I know how popular Nollywood films are across the world. The industry has become a huge one and a money spinner for those who are serious and ready to make it. We are supporting this initiative as part of our youth empowerment programmes.

“As a government, we want to have army of Imo young people who will be proud and successful in all field of human endeavours. Imo State has the most brilliant and talented people in Nigeria. I want you to walk around and be proud and raise your shoulders high. This training is to introduce you to the careers you can pursue in the movie industry.

“We are ready to invest in infrastructure that will promote the industry in the state, a film village, cinema and others. We want to develop our own talent and future stars. I want to implore you to take full advantage of this training and be disciplined.”

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Uche Ugwumba, harped on discipline as the bedrock of success in life to the over 100 youths participating in the training.

In her welcome address, the founder of AFA, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe while thanking the state for investing in the future of the youths also implored the young people to take full advantage of the training, adding that some of the youths that have participated in earlier trainings in Nigeria, Malawi, Gambia, Kenya among others have gone ahead to became successful professionals in various aspect of film making.

The post We are ready to invest in Nollywood—Okorocha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

