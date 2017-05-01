We are sorry for 16 years failure, says PDP defector

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- FORMER commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Enugu state, Chief Joe Mammel has apologized to the people of the state, particularly to his native Ezeagu local government area for what he said was a disappointing outing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 16 years.

Mammel who also was the Chairman of Ezeagu local government council said he was sorry to have participated in what he called PDP’s disappointing 16 years outing.

He tendered the apology at his country home, Aguobu-Owa, when a businessman from his community, Kingsley Ubenyi joined the APC at Eke Ozom market square.

Mammel said: “I am now in APC because of change. Change is that you have to think before you leap, I have thought about it. One thing happened, like what passes through my local government, the Enugu-Onitsha express road.

For 16 years I had been in government and my people have suffered, linking themselves to the commercial city was impossible and I am married to an Anambra woman and it was impossible for me to get there, it will take me seven hours to get there and now I can see 9 inches asphalt road being laid. This is what my people did not see in 16 years.

“I think that we need to discuss this country as a project. The Igboman cannot even think about being in the presidency without being in the football field. You have to be in the league for it to happen. You cannot be discussing Igboman, IPOB, anything without being in the picture. I want to be in the picture because I want to be in the steering, that’s why I am here.”

Asked why he could not make the change while in PDP, he said “this is part of the apology I am giving to the people. That’s why I am here.”

The businessman and new entrant into APC, Mr. Ubenyi, said he decided to join the APC because of its lofty programs, aimed at changing Nigeria. He added that he decided to be part of the change agents that will rewrite Enugu and Nigeria’s political history.

Among those present at event were the national Vice Chairman of APC for south east, Chief Emma Enukwu, the 2015 APC governorship candidate in Enugu state, Chief Okey Ezea, the party’s state Chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye, among others.

The post We are sorry for 16 years failure, says PDP defector appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

