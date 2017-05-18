Pages Navigation Menu

We are working to retain petrol at N145 per litre – Kachikwu

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has disclosed that efforts are being put in place to maintain the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N145 per litre. He said the feat was achievable despite significant challenges in the downstream sector. Kachikwu stated this in Lagos on Wednesday in a […]

