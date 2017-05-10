We can use sports to engage youths — Commodore Babalola

By Jude Opara, Abuja

Ahead of the May 30 elections into the boards of sports federations, an aspirant into the Nigerian Boxing Federation (NBF), Navy Commodore Adesoji Babalola says the country can use sports to meaningfully engage her teeming youths.

Babalola who is also the director of Innovations, Nigerian Navy told Sports Vanguard exclusively that he decided to join the boxing board as his own modest way of enhancing sports development.

Babalola who is a boxing enthusiast noted that as someone who has been involved in the running and administration of the boxing, said he wants to add his quota to the development of the sport as a board member.

According to him, sports and boxing in particular have shifted from a mere instruments of recreation to a huge income earner which have equally helped in national and international integration.

