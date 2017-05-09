We Deserve To Win The Premier League- Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has claimed that his side deserve to win the Premier League this season having moved to within one win of the title.

Chelsea can now wrap up a second title in the space of three years by beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday, and Conte is eager to wrap it up as soon as possible.

“We must be pleased. It was a great performance, my players showed commitment, workrate for an three important points,” the Italian told BBC Sport.

“At this stage it was important to win and exploit Tottenham’s defeat. Now, another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom. This is my first season in England in a tough Championship.

“I’m delighted for my players, they deserve this. We are showing that we deserve to win the league. We must try in the next game to become champions. West Brom will want to play a good game against us, but we are ready.”

The post We Deserve To Win The Premier League- Antonio Conte appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

