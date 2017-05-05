We Destroyed Niger Delta Militants Shrines & Hideouts Not Houses In Ondo – ODS Commander

The Operation Delta Safe Task Force in the Niger Delta has denied claims in some quarters that its troops carrying out special operations around Ajakpa community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, had destroyed houses and buildings belonging to innocent people.

Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, Commander of the ODS, debunked the insinuations Friday while briefing newsmen on the update of the Ajakpa operations at the headquarters of the security outfit in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Suleiman said the operatives in line with the ODS mandate only targeted “shrines, hideouts and militant camps” used by criminal elements in the creeks of Ajakpa to terrorize the people of the area.

Troops executing special operations in Ese-Odo had on 30 April 2017 repelled attack from a militant gang and killed some of its members and leader named Ossy, believed to be a notorious kingpin of kidnapping and militancy in the southern Ondo State.

Suleiman said the beneficiaries of proceeds from the criminality perpetrated by kidnappers and crude oil thieves were responsible for the propaganda against the security outfit.

“We identify them (the shrines and hideouts). We don’t just go and burn them. They are identified using our intelligence, that is where the miscreants and the militants were using.

“Those who are actually coming to say these are pre-meditated actions are his cohorts, those who have been enjoying proceeds from this criminality,” he said.

He insisted that the ODS would not operate outside its mandate but would go after anyone who “collaborates, hides and sponsors criminality in the region.”

The ODS commander, however, said the security outfit “lost quite a number” of its men in the gun duel with the Ossy-led bandits while some with gunshot wounds were in the hospital, and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased gallant operatives.

