We Did Not Ask PDP Members to Defect, Says Makarfi

Sheriff: It’s sheer hypocrisy

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports that it asked members of the party to defect to any political party

In a statement issued wednesday by its spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, the party said what it did was to ask its state chapters to adopt different approaches to the issue without prejudice to the substantive matter before the court.

Adeyeye described as misleading a particular newspaper report whose headline gave the impression that the NCC had instructed party members to join other parties of their choice.

“This statement became necessary because of the confusion caused by the newspaper headline and the wild rumours and misrepresentation circulating in the media, especially the social media that we directed PDP members in Lagos State to vote for APDA in the forthcoming local government elections.

“There was no such directive from the NCC. Our statement was very clear and unambiguous which was to the effect that we are in court and have absolute faith and confidence in the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour.

“Also that we are aware that PDP is being disenfranchised in some elections and that different states have adopted different approaches to the issue without prejudice to the substantive matter before the court.

“We state categorically that the NCC has never asked anyone to defect to another party. PDP is our party. Our members are enjoined to continue to demonstrate total commitment and loyalty to the party,” he said.

However, the national leadership of the PDP led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has described the position of the Makarfi-led caretaker committee as the highest level hypocrisy and anti-party.

In a statement issued wednesday by its spokesman, Bernard Mikko, the Sheriff leadership urged PDP members to ignore such advise and continue to be loyal to the party.

“The attention of the National Chairman of the PDP, Sheriff, and the National Working Committee (NWC) has been drawn to a press release by one Adeyeye on behalf of Makarfi and the court-declared illegal caretaker committee that members desirous of contesting elections should look for alternative platforms.

“We call on all loyal members to ignore this call and see them for what they are-destroyers of our much cherished party. We equally call on all members who are desirous of contesting elections to use our party, the PDP, to be rest assured of a level playing field guaranteed by internal party democracy.

“It is now clear that having failed to convince members to follow them to their proposed new party, Makarfi and his co-travellers have resorted to using everything available to destroy our party.

“This new antic will also fail and we assure all our aspirants that the end to impunity and imposition of candidates is in sight,” he said.

