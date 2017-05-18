We didn’t ask PDP members to defect to APDA – Makarfi

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the controversial Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has debunked a media report that his faction advised members of the party to defect to another party and leave behind PDP for Senator Modu Sheriff.

Reports had flooded a section of the media that Senator Makarfi urged some supporters of the opposition party to defect to the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party if their political ambitions must be met.

The former Kaduna State governor said he had faith in the judiciary to deliver the right judgment on the leadership crisis rocking the party.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper’s headline which stated that we advised and directed people to defect (to another party). The headline is different from the story’s content.”

“It became necessary we issue this statement because of wild rumours circulating, including high activities in the social media that we directed people in Lagos to vote APDA, which we never did. Also that of Governor Ayodele Fayose removing the PDP banners.

“Our statement was clear that we are in court and have faith in the judiciary. We are also aware that the PDP is being disenfranchised in some elections and that different states have adopted different approaches to the issue without prejudice to the substantive matter before the court. It should be noted that we, at the national level, have never asked anyone to defect to another party.”

The post We didn’t ask PDP members to defect to APDA – Makarfi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

