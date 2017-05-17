We found bags of foreign currencies in Justice Ngwuta’s wardrobe -DSS

DSS, yesterday narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how its operatives found bags of foreign currencies inside a wardrobe in the house of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court. The DSS made the disclosure on a day the embattled judge who is currently on suspension, pleaded not guilty to an amended 13-count […]

