Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We found bags of foreign currencies in Justice Ngwuta’s wardrobe -DSS

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DSS, yesterday narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how its operatives found bags of foreign currencies inside a wardrobe in the house of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court. The DSS made the disclosure on a day the embattled judge who is currently on suspension, pleaded not guilty to an amended 13-count […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.