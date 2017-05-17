We got 132 complaints against Imo govt — PCC

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State Public Complaints Commission, PCC, said that it got 132 complaints from the members of the public against the state government.

The PCC commissioner, Mr Ambrose Ugboaja, stated this in the 2016 annual report of the commission, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard, yesterday in Owerri.

According to the report, “in 2016, the commission took steps to educate and enlighten the public on all that was considered relevant. “Also, relevant stakeholders and the public were engaged on various platforms in meaningful interactions with the purpose of sharing ideas and fostering a robust relationship, clarifying misconceptions, gleaning first-hand information, resolving contentions, social and administrative issues and bolstering the image of the commission.”

On how the commission was able to manage the complaints forwarded to their office, Ugboaja said: “A total of 229 complaints were received in 2016, of which 141 were resolved and 88 are still at various stages of investigation.

“Analysis of the complaints revealed that 132 complaints were lodged against the Imo State government alone.

“This figure is about 57.6 percent of the total number of complaints received in 2016. This percentage should be a cause for worry to every patriotic person.”

“Could it be that the public has become increasingly aware of the powers and mandate of the Public Complaints Commission and decided to increasingly request the services of the Commission ?

“Is it that the Imo State government and its officials have, in the eyes of the complainants, increased their penchant for flouting laid down procedures, rules and regulations.?

“Whatever is the reason, the message is clear that beyond rhetoric, Imo State Government should ensure that its conduct conforms to the acceptable administrative procedures.”

