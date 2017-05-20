We Have Flushed Criminals Out Of Falgore Forest, Says Buratai – CHANNELS TELEVISION
We Have Flushed Criminals Out Of Falgore Forest, Says Buratai
Tukur-Buratai-Boko Haram, Chibok girls The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army has flushed out criminals from Falgore Forest and nearby communities in Kano State. Buratai said this during a visit to the forest with Kano …
N'East: Buratai accuses humanitarian agencies of waste, infighting
Buratai Army flush out bandits, dominate Falgore forest
