We Have Flushed Criminals Out Of Falgore Forest, Says Buratai – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 20, 2017


We Have Flushed Criminals Out Of Falgore Forest, Says Buratai
Tukur-Buratai-Boko Haram, Chibok girls The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army has flushed out criminals from Falgore Forest and nearby communities in Kano State. Buratai said this during a visit to the forest with Kano
