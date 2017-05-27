‘We have to forget we won the league’

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side must forget about their league exploits in the FA Cup final, as he feels Arsenal will be out to save their season with victory.

Arsene Wenger’s team do have great FA Cup pedigree having won it two out of the past three years and 12 times overall.

Conte even went as far to suggest Arsenal start this game as favourites in a match the Gunners have to win in order to salvage credibility from the campaign.He said: ‘We could start as the underdog, as we won and celebrated league, but the side we face are a team that lost the Champions League next season and have this possibility to save their season.

‘We must pay great focus and show great desire. I trust a lot in my players as they showed great concentration to win league. It will be a tough game for both teams, and we are ready to fight.’

