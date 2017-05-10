CBN defends naira with $4b in three months – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
CBN defends naira with $4b in three months
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions in the foreign exchange (forex) market has led to disbursement of over $4 billion in the last three months to narrow the spread between the official and black market rates. The naira was on Wednesday …
[ May 10, 2017 ] Soludo accuses FG of playing politics with exchange rate Latest News
FOREX: CBN Approves $100m For Sale At SMIS
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!