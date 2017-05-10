Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN defends naira with $4b in three months – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

CBN defends naira with $4b in three months
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions in the foreign exchange (forex) market has led to disbursement of over $4 billion in the last three months to narrow the spread between the official and black market rates. The naira was on Wednesday
[ May 10, 2017 ] Soludo accuses FG of playing politics with exchange rate Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
FOREX: CBN Approves $100m For Sale At SMISLeadership Newspapers

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.