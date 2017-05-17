Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Need to Talk About Zambia as It Falls From Grace Under President Lungu – The Wire

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Wire

We Need to Talk About Zambia as It Falls From Grace Under President Lungu
The Wire
The world's media, which has in the past found Zambia uninteresting, are suddenly paying more attention to the impoverished nation, for all the wrong reasons. Zambian President Edgar Lungu has been criticised for turning the country into a dictatorship.
PF Youths Responds to HH's “We have not committed any crime” StatementLusaka Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.