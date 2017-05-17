We Need to Talk About Zambia as It Falls From Grace Under President Lungu – The Wire
|
The Wire
|
We Need to Talk About Zambia as It Falls From Grace Under President Lungu
The Wire
The world's media, which has in the past found Zambia uninteresting, are suddenly paying more attention to the impoverished nation, for all the wrong reasons. Zambian President Edgar Lungu has been criticised for turning the country into a dictatorship.
PF Youths Responds to HH's “We have not committed any crime” Statement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!