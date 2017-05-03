We Received The Great Nnamdi Kanu In Our Home, A Courageous Man – Fani Kayode’s Wife
Fani Kayode’s wife through her official twitter shared pictures of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu visit to the former aviation minister residence.
In Her Words…
My husband FFK and I receiving the great Nnamdi Kanu in our home. What a wonderful and courageous man!
My husband FFK and I receiving the great Nnamdi Kanu in our home. What a wonderful and courageous man! pic.twitter.com/O84wKw7MNX
— Precious Chikwendu (@Snowhitey1) May 3, 2017
