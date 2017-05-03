We Received The Great Nnamdi Kanu In Our Home, A Courageous Man – Fani Kayode’s Wife

Fani Kayode’s wife through her official twitter shared pictures of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu visit to the former aviation minister residence.

In Her Words…

My husband FFK and I receiving the great Nnamdi Kanu in our home. What a wonderful and courageous man!

My husband FFK and I receiving the great Nnamdi Kanu in our home. What a wonderful and courageous man! pic.twitter.com/O84wKw7MNX — Precious Chikwendu (@Snowhitey1) May 3, 2017

The post We Received The Great Nnamdi Kanu In Our Home, A Courageous Man – Fani Kayode’s Wife appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

