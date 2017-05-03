Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Received The Great Nnamdi Kanu In Our Home, A Courageous Man – Fani Kayode’s Wife

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Fani Kayode’s wife through her official twitter shared pictures of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu visit to the former aviation minister residence.

In Her Words…

My husband FFK and I receiving the great Nnamdi Kanu in our home. What a wonderful and courageous man!

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post We Received The Great Nnamdi Kanu In Our Home, A Courageous Man – Fani Kayode’s Wife appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.