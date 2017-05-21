‘We shall reform APC from within’ – Utomi
Prof. Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the founding fathers of the party would reform it to correct some of its lapses. Utomi told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the party had to be reformed to refocus it to its founding ideals.
