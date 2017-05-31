We spent $40.4b on R&D in 3 years — Revmatas, Samsung Director

By Emeka Aginam

Original Equipment Manufacturers, OMEs, in mobile phone segments have been battling for market share with endless innovation. To stay above others, Mr. Emmanouil Revmatas, the Director and Business Leader, Information Technology and Mobile, Samsung Electronics West Africa in this interview with Emeka Aginam while throwing more lights on the exciting features of Galaxy S8 and S8+ series said that Samsung has spent billions of dollars globally in Research and Development globally. According to him, Samsung has spent $40.4b globally on Research and Development in 3 years

Research and Development

Samsung is an innovation leader in mobile technology. Every year, Samsung spends billions of dollars globally in Research and Development (R&D) globally. Samsung spent $13.4 billion in 2014, over $14 billion in 2015, and $13 billion in 2016.

In order to keep Samsung’s market leadership in Nigeria through consistent customer satisfaction, Samsung listens to its target audience through various channels. On-the-ground market research and online/social media listening are just a few of the various ways of Samsung keeping in touch with its customers’ needs and pain points. Samsung process feedback from the field on a daily basis through partners, dealers, trainers, as well as independent reviewers.

What differentiates Samsung Galaxy S8 from its predecessor, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

The come with the most advanced Samsung technology, pushing the boundaries of traditional smartphones with seamless hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. There are several features in these new devices that have set a new standard for the Samsung Galaxy S series, including the infinity display and bezel-less design. The Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience for the Smartphone user. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display screen, while the Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen.

The Samsung S8 and S8+ are equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart auto-focus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing. The camera sensor is refined for better image processing, which enables users to capture photographs and videos. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are built with more spacious internal storage that starts at 64GB with an expandable memory that can handle up to 256GB via microSD card. With the new Samsung Galaxy S8 series, there is definitely more room for everything, from office documents, games, to videos and photos.

Addressing safety in Samsung products going forward

The Galaxy Note7 battery issue led to more rigorous efforts to significantly improve quality assurance in Samsung. Samsung examined every aspect of the Galaxy Note7, including hardware, software and related processes over past several months into January 2017. Samsung’s investigation, as well as the investigations completed by three independent industry organizations, concluded that the batteries were the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents. These findings informed more rigorous testing and further enhancement of Samsung’s already extremely high level of quality assurance in the manufacturing process for the Galaxy S8|S8+.

How S8 series will address individual or a business owner’s needs

You will agree with me that innovation is at the speed of thought, and as we experience significant technological breakthroughs in a world that has become a global village, thanks to the internet and social media, consumers continue to demand more and faster improvements too! The average lifecycle of a Smartphone is now barely 18 months, so releasing new devices in each Series – for example, the Samsung Galaxy S or Note Series – every 12 months is just enough to get ready for our customers’ expectations. Majority of our customers are often ready for the next upgrade within 12-18 months. We also need to note that different customers are looking for different features, benefits, and advantages in a Smartphone.

The Galaxy S8|S8+ will help individuals and business owners multitask and keep more of their files securely. Both devices are perfect for multi-tasking. Users can multitask with ease on the long screen of their phones, chat with friends using the full keyboard, while watching a video. While the Multi Window resizes the whole app window, the Snap Window feature will display only the selected area so you can refer to it while you are doing any other task.

