‘We still don’t have homes’ – Military veterans – News24

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


'We still don't have homes' – Military veterans
Johannesburg – Members of the ANC's military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Azanian People's Liberation Army have once again accused the government of neglecting their needs. "Some of you go home to your beautiful homes and are eating while the …
Sisulu: Govt will override legislation preventing MK vets compensationEyewitness News
Corruption taints military veterans' housing project in LufherengTimes LIVE

all 7 news articles »

