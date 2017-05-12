We support govt concessioning of federal airports — Bi-Courtney

By Lawani Mikairu

Executive Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, operators of Muritala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 , MMA2, Dr Wale Babalakin, has added his voice in support of federal government’s efforts to concession the federal government owned airports. He however said it should be done properly and in accordance with the Rule of Law.

Babalakin said this during an interactive session with newsmen to mark the 10th anniversary of the Murtala Mohammed Terminal 2 which commenced operation on the 7th of May 2007. He also said he is happy that Bi-Courtney efforts in MMA2 had led to the upgrading of some airports in Nigeria and the decision of the Federal Government to concession airports in Nigeria. “We welcome the idea of concessioning if it is done properly and in accordance with the Rule of Law”. Babalakin also used the occasion to thank those who contributed to the take off of operation at the terminal and specifically thanked Alhaji Ahmmadu Chanchangi who passed on a few weeks ago. He said Chachangi Airline was the first airline to conduct a flight from MMA2 terminal.

He lamented that “ Chanchangi airline was allowed to go into extinction without any significant support from the authorities. The irony of this situation is that charlatans were supported with mind bugling amounts of money purportedly in furtherance of the aviation industry This so called too big to fail airline collapsed with a debt of over N300b ( three hundred billion naira) owed to the Nigerian creditors”. “A fraction of this if well applied would have saved Chanchangi Airline. May the great soul of Alhaji Chanchangi airline continue to rest in peace.”

He also called on the regulatory authorities to honour the Concession Agreement between Bi –Courtney and federal government, “ Which has been approved by every level of government including the Presidency and confirmed by all the strata of the courts in Nigeria. This is the only way to reward our pioneering efforts.”

