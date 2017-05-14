We Want An Igbo President Who Will Be President Of All Nigerians – Junaid Mohammed

In this interview with JOHN ALECHENU, a member of the House of Representatives during the second republic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, talks about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, 2019 presidential election and other national issues

Excerpts from the interview with Punch Newspaper

The APC appears to be promising to deliver the Presidency to the Igbo. Do you think the Igbo will ever produce the country’s president?

I think the Igbo will someday produce a President for this country. There is nothing in the constitution or political facts that can deny them that opportunity. But the way and manner they are currently approaching the issue cannot lead them to the presidency.

We want an Igbo president who will be president of all Nigerians. Obasanjo was a Yoruba, who was president of all Nigerians no matter what you say about him. The other people who were also presidents were not presidents because of their ethnic groups, zones or religions.

They were presidents of all Nigerians. And anybody who thinks he can blackmail people because of his ethnicity is wasting his time. Those who imagine that they can agitate their way into Aso Rock are making a huge mistake.

