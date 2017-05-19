We want young Nigerians to be educationally exposed — Netherlands

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr Michel Deelen, on Friday said that the exposure of

more Nigerians to international education would enhance Nigeria’s overall development.

Deelen, who made the assertion in Lagos at a news conference to announce the First “Study in Holland Education Fair,’’ restated his

government’s commitment to strengthening educational cooperation with Nigeria.

The Netherlands Representative in Lagos said the current and future development of Nigeria would depend on the exposure of her young men and women to international education.

“Nigeria and the Netherlands have had cordial relations in different areas, but both countries’ educational cooperation has been running for decades.

“We strongly believe that if Nigerians are exposed, they would come back and apply their knowledge and exposure for the development of their country.

“So, we want more young Nigerians to study in an environment that is broad-based and with international exposure,’’ he said.

According to him, there are currently existing linkages between some Nigerian and Netherlands universities, aimed at promoting educational exchanges between both countries.

He said that there currently existed many government-owned universities in the Netherlands, that Nigerians should take advantage of

in their educational development initiatives.

Deelen said that the Fair would afford Nigerians the opportunity to know first-hand, that there were qualitative and affordable

educational opportunities for them in the Netherlands.

“We have found out that most Nigerians do not know of the huge educational opportunities for them in our universities and other

institutions.

“We have also found out that the focal point for Nigerians in International education has usually been toward the U. S., UK and Canada.

“Now, we want Nigerians to come this fair and interact directly with representatives of the Delegation of Universities and other

organisations at the fair,’’ he said.

Mrs Temitayo Akinbiyi, the Education Affairs Advisor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said that about 12 different Dutch universities and other professional institutions would be at the Fair.

Akinbiyi said that the fair would afford Nigerians the opportunity to choose from the institutions, who were currently offering about 2,001 different courses in English Language.

She also said that the institutions were internationally recognised for qualitative and affordable education, as well as their innovative teaching methods and research.

Akinbiyi enjoined young Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunities at the Fair, scheduled to hold on June 6th, at the

Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 9:00 a.m.

