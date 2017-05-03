Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We were Forced to Make Apology Video to Otedola and Others – Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Canadian sisters Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo who were arrested and charged for blackmail, extortion and cyberbullying billionaire Femi Otedola have returned to their country. They were also charged with threatening to kidnap. Reports said they blackmailed Otedola with photos and videos of him cheating on his wife. Following their arrest and arraignment, the sisters who were […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.