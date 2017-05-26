We Will Go On Massive Protest If Ifeanyi Ubah Is Not Released Within 48hrs – Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Declares

NATIONAL president of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has called on the federal governnent to release the chairman of capital oil, Ifeanyi Uba within 48 hour.

Isiguzoro threatened that the youths should go on massive protest if the government failed to release Ifeanyi Uba within 24 hour.

“We are giving the DSS 48 hour to release Ifeanyi Uba from detention and if they failed to do so, we will embark on massive protest in Abuja and other states”, Isiguzoro threatened.

Also speaking, NUJ South East vice president, Chris Isiguzo called on the DSS to release ifeanyi Uba in accordance with the court rulling.

He urged federal government agencies to follow court order in order not to lead Nigeria into anarchy.

“DSS should work in accordance with the rule of law and release the Authority publisher Ifeanyi Uba within 48hours”, Isiguzo said.

This was made during an event organised by Authority Newspapers to honour and appreciate the pet projects of the wives of five South East governors in Enugu.

Ealier in an open remark, the chairman of the ocassion, Barr Goddy Uwazurike lauded the authority Newspaper for organising such event.

He urged women leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo to use her prestigous office to mobilise women and children above 18 to come out en-mass to participate in ongoing voter registration.

Uwazurike told them that voters card is their right “you have the right to vote for your right,if you have voters card”.

National president Ohaneze Ndigbo women wing, Mrs Calista Adimmachukwu who said that women are the light promised to use the power to mobilse both women and men to come out and register.

The post We Will Go On Massive Protest If Ifeanyi Ubah Is Not Released Within 48hrs – Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

