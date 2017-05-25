We will ground govt activities if…

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—Local government workers yesterday, vowed to ground government activities in Delta State if at the end of its ongoing statewide protest, government fails to settle over 12 months of unpaid salaries.

The workers, under the state chapter of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, issued the threat after the council’s protest train marched through major streets of Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area, which hosted the protest.

Activities at the usually busy Warri South Council secretariat were grounded as the council boss, Mofe Edema and other political officeholders of the council disappeared at the sight of the angry protesters, who stormed the secretariat.

Delta NULGE Treasurer, Ogberetine Obatare, who spoke on the occasion said, “We are protesting from council to council to draw public and relevant authorities’ attention to the untold hardship our members are passing through over mounting salaries arrears.

“We want our money. We say no, to continued excuses. If after taking the protest through all 25 LGAs, the state government still refuses to act accordingly, we will have no choice than to ground activities of government in Delta State.”

Johnson Somunvie, an aide to the state NULGE chairman, Zico Okwudi, told Vanguard that, “Everybody knows there is recession, but local government workers must not be treated as if they are the cause of the recession.

“Federal and state governments, pay their workers, but LGAs cannot pay a single worker, while it is over year in some of the councils. And it is difficult to comprehend why Delta would rank among the worst in the country, given her revenue inflow.”

The post We will ground govt activities if… appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

