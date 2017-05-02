We will increase minimum wage by 2019- PDP

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Sheriff, says the party would pay a reasonable minimum wage to workers if it returns to power in 2019. In a statement signed by his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, on Monday in Abuja, Mr. Sheriff congratulated workers on the 2017 Workers’ Day, and urged them to …

The post We will increase minimum wage by 2019- PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

