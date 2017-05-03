We Will Move Against You If.. – EFCC Tells Ekweremadu

The EFCC has debunked the claims of Ekweremadu, saying that his allegations are baseless and pack of lies & that they will move against him if any he commits any financial crimes.

Speaking through its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC insisted that its operation and activities are guided by the law, adding that the deputy Senate president should realize his position before casting aspersions on agency doing its best in the war against corruption.

But the Commission insisted that it was not aware of any plot to set up Ekweremadu for any arrest, saying that, “If any agency is plotting to plant monies and guns in Ekweremadu’s residence, it is certainly not the EFCC as such antics are alien to the Commission.”

The EFCC further raised the alarm over the penchant of highly placed Nigerians to levy serious allegations against anti-graft agencies without confirming the veracity of such issues with the concerned agency.

The commission said, ” Nevertheless, the EFCC is worried by the alarm and the fact that the highly-regarded Deputy President of the Nigerian senate would go public with such unverified information without first double-checking with the Commission.

“This is not only very strange but smacks of a scripted propaganda campaign to distract the Commission by putting it on the defensive. “It must be emphatically stated for the benefit of Senator Ekweremadu and others who share similar misconception and jaundiced views of the EFCC, that the Commission does not need any grand plot to arrest and prosecute him if he is found to have violated any law that EFCC enforces.”

Reminding the deputy senate president that he is not covered with immunity, the EFCC stated that it will move against him if he commits any financial crimes.

It said , ” He does not belong in the category of public officers that enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution by law enforcement agencies. Once again, the alleged plot by EFCC to raid Senator Ekweremadu’s house on May 6 2017, exists only in the very fertile imagination of the Distinguished Deputy Senate President’s questionable “source”, whom he claims is “Close to the EFCC”.

Advising Ekweremadu to be circumspect over spurious investigative journalism, the commission said, ” The Commission’s candid advice to Ekweremadu is to sleep easy if he is not involved in the looting spree that seems to be the pastime of many Nigerians in the corridors of power.

Let it be known however, that there will be no amount of scare-mongering that will dissuade the EFCC from vigorously enforcing its mandate to rid Nigeria of corruption.”

