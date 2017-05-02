‘We Will Not Take This’, AY Reacts To Osinbajo’s Recent Joke

Comedian AY has reacted to vice president Osinbajo’s recent joke on Dino Melaye, Jollof rice and Whistle blowers. Seems VP Osinbajo’s joke gave the comedian a run for his money as he reacted below… He wrote; “@alibabagcfr @okeybakassi @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon @igodye_ @Akpororo are you still wondering why we no longer get calls from Aso Rock like …

The post ‘We Will Not Take This’, AY Reacts To Osinbajo’s Recent Joke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

