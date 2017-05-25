We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

May 25, 2017


We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile
Super Eagles and AS Monaco wing- back Elderson Echiejile has said the Super Eagles will not underrate the Corsica Senior National Team when both sides lock horns on Friday evening at the Stade Francois Coty, Ajaccio. The Super Eagles play the tiny …
