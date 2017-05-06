Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will not watch you humiliate Ike Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze warns Buhari, EFCC

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that it will not sit idle and watch the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu being humiliated. Ohanaeze gave the warning while reacting to a recent alarm raised by Ekweremadu, where he alleged that the EFCC […]

We will not watch you humiliate Ike Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze warns Buhari, EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.