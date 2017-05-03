We will partner CNN to promote Nigeria’s tourism through Nollywood – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government and a global news leader, CNN, have planned to collaborate on the promotion of Nigeria’s tourism sector through Nollywood. Mohammed made this known at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) in Lagos on Tuesday. According […]

